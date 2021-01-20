Trump mulling new party?

US President Donald Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week. The President said he would want to call the new party the “Patriot Party,” the people said.

The White House declined to comment on the report.

It remains unclear how serious Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources, noted The Wall Street Journal.

The report noted that Trump has feuded in recent days with several Republican leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Tuesday said Trump deserved blame for provoking the deadly riot at the US Capitol earlier this month.

When the House of Representatives voted last week to impeach Trump a second time, 10 Republicans voted in favor, including Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.