Are the un-vaccinated healthier?

Tamar Yonah interviews Greg Glaser, a vaccine rights attorney, as numbers show that people who were vaccinated have a much higher risk of developing some type of chronic disease in life.

The vast majority of health problems suffered by Americans today are the consequence of, and/or are directly related to, a dysfunctional immune system, including autoimmune disorders, heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, asthma, arthritis, cancer, kidney failures, etc.

Glaser states that vaccinated people are more likely to develop these diseases than people who were never vaccinated.

Is this true? Can the statistics and numbers he provides disprove what most people have been taught about vaccine safety and their health?

Greg Glaser is also the co-author of the Peaceful and Natural Dignity Act (PANDA), a proposed law to protect against forced medication during pandemics, and to promote a home-based quarantine solution under State law.

Recently, Glaser filed scientific evidence in Federal Court. On February 22, 2021, he will be asking the judge to issue a court order protecting all Americans from mandatory vaccination.

Note: We advise people to do their own research and consult with their health professional before deciding about their stance on vaccinations.