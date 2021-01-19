Trump: We pray for the success of the new administration in keeping America safe

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a farewell address, one day before he leaves the White House and Joe Biden is inaugurated as President.

"This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he said.

Trump said he was "proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars" and once again criticized the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," he stressed.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he continued.

“Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation," he continued.

Trump mentioned his diplomacy vis-à-vis the Middle East, saying, "As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home."