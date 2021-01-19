Trump Administration declares China Uighur policy 'genocide'

Reuters reports the Trump administration has determined that China has committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” in its repression of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, calling it "an embarrassing blow to Beijing" a day before Joe Biden is to take office.

U.S. officials said “an exhaustive documentation of (China’s) own policies, practices, and abuse in Xinjiang” led Pompeo to make the determination that such acts had been committed since at least March 2017.

“After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy UIghurs by the Chinese party-state,” he added.