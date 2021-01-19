Mistake at health center sees 57-year-old man massively overinjected

A 57-year-old patient was evacuated to the emergency room at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, after being injected with a full, undiluted ampoule of COVID-19 vaccine.

The incident took place in one of the city’s health care centers.

Prof. Kobi Assaf, director of Hadassah Ein Kerem, said, "The gentleman arrived after an undiluted ampoule had been injected into his body, exposing him to the quantity of five or six doses at once. Concern over the incident is understandable but the gentleman suffered no side effects and was released to his home shortly thereafter. We wish him all the best.”

This is the second such mistake to be made in Israel. Neither person injected developed any side effects.