Kim Kardashian shows off 'Na Nach' 'Blesslev' jewelry

The amulets popular in Israel among members of the Na Nach movement have made their way to the US – and into high fashion.

The Na Nach Nachma Nachman Meuman movement, or ‘Na Nach’ for short, was inspired by the teachings of Rabbi Yisrael Ber Odesser, a Breslov Hasid who claimed to have received a letter from the early 19th century founder of the Breslov Hasidic dynasty, Rebbe Nachman.

The Na Nach movement is best known for its eponymous mantra, which is repeated by followers, with some wearing written copies of the mantra as amulets.

Now, however, the amulets are being marketed as trendy prayer jewelry, as part of Jacquie Aiche’s ‘Blesslev’ line.

The designer’s website describes the prayer jewelry as “A stunning collection of jewelry, rooted in the belief of the protective healing powers of amulets.”

“The key to their power is gratitude - each amulet contains a Gratitude List that the wearer completes for themselves, as well as a Kabbalistic mantra (Na Nach Nachman Meouman). More than just beautiful jewelry, Blesslev Amulets are the inner representation of spiritual thought.”

Social media figure Kim Kardashian promoted the line in an Instagram post Monday, featuring a picture of one of the amulets and explaining the idea behind the item.

The Blesslev amulets sell for as much as $615 – quite a markup from the typical 32 shekels ($9.88) similar Na Nach amulets go for in Israel.