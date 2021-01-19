Britain 'seriously concerned' about Israel's construction plans

The British government on Monday said it is “seriously concerned” about Israel’s decision to approve the construction of hundreds of new housing units in Samaria.

“The UK is seriously concerned by the Government of Israel’s decision to approve the construction of 780 new settlement units across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including areas deep within the West Bank which could threaten future peace negotiations,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement quoted by The Independent.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and risk undermining the physical viability of the two-state solution,” the spokesperson said, adding the UK Is calling for construction of “settlements” to “cease immediately”.

The statement comes a day after the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee issued building permits to 792 new homes in towns across Samaria.

The permits were issued after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu gave his backing for the construction permits.

Britain’s condemnation of the construction follows a condemnation from the European Union (EU) on Sunday.