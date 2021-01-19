PA hopes Biden will stop Israel's 'settlement attack'

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader, on Monday called for an end to what he described as the "settler terrorism being waged by Israel in an attempt to thwart a two-state solution."

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the Israeli government's decision to approve the construction of 760 housing units in Samaria was an exploitation of US President Donald Trump’s final days in office.

He expressed hope that the incoming Biden administration would work vigorously to stem the "unprecedented settlement attack in East Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Envelope and the rest of the Palestinian territories."

Shtayyeh further said that the international community should take serious action to protect the two-state solution which has an international consensus.