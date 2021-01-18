Netanyahu to seek 10 day extension of lockdown

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to seek a ten-day extension of the current lockdown so that it lasts through the end of January.

The prime minister is coordinating this move with the Health Ministry, which is seeking to extend the lockdown by a full two weeks, in light of the continued high morbidity rates in Israel.

The Health Ministry announced Monday evening that 7,098 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since midnight. 1,161 patients are in serious condition, 292 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll rose to 4,040 Monday.

There may be several ministers who are against the extension of the lockdown. The Finance Ministry is demanding that all restrictions on businesses be lifted as soon as the lockdown ends in light of the economic damage which the lockdown has caused. In addition, the ministers from the Blue and White party are seeking the immediate reopening of the entire education system.

Earlier, Netanyahu visited the Mehuedet health fund in Beit Shemesh, where he discussed the possibility that the lockdown may be extended.

"Tomorrow we will hold a cabinet meeting on the corona issue. The mutation is raging around the world and countries are talking about a lockdown until April. This is not the case with us. But we may need another limited short period, we will decide tomorrow. We are on the way to a big victory," Netanyahu said.