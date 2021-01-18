French MP: Rescind award of honorary Paris citizen to Abbas over killing of Esther Horgan

French-Jewish MP Meyer Habib called on the mayor of Paris to rescind an award which she gave to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas following the murder of Esther Horgan earlier this month.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo presented Abbas with the Grand Medaille de Vermeil de la Ville de Paris medal on September 15, 2015. The move made Abbas an honorary citizen of the French capital.

MP Habib spoke to Binyamin Horgan, the husband of Esther Horgan, who appealed to him to repeal the award which was given to Abbas. Esther was a French citizen, as is Binyamin.

Habib agreed with the demand, saying: "It is unbearable that the city of Paris, the city of lights, the capital of France, pays homage to a person who publicly supports terrorism and pays terrorists in return for their attacks."

"We can't condemn terrorism when it hits the French in Paris on the one hand and at the same time close our eyes when the same terror strikes French citizens in Israel," he said.

"It is impossible to have 'Tel Aviv on the Seine,' to inaugurate a plaza in the name of Jerusalem in the heart of Paris, and in the same breath praise a former partner of Hamas, who for years opposed any attempt at true peace, condemns countries that dare to make peace with Israel, and who dreams of a Palestinian state not alongside Israel, but in place of Israel. Mrs. Hidalgo, Esther was a Parisian girl, she grew up and studied here and the City of Lights was always in her heart. Paris can not remain indifferent to the brutal murder of one of its children."