Jewish Home to hold leadership election tomorrow

The Jewish Home party’s central committee will vote Tuesday at ballots across the country in the party’s internal leadership election.

The winner of tomorrow’s vote will replace outgoing party chairman Rafi Peretz, and lead the party in the upcoming Knesset election.

Central committee members will choose between the two remaining candidates: party director-general Nir Orbach, and Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Hagit Moshe.

On Monday, the third candidate, Itay Granek, announced that he is dropping out of the race and endorsing Hagit Moshe.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election will likely determine whether the Jewish Home rejoins the Yamina list or runs on the newly formed Religious Zionist Party list, formerly known as the National Union. Orbach, a close ally of Yamina chief Naftali Bennett, has declared plans to bring the Jewish Home back into the fold with Yamina, while Moshe has refused to commit to joining either side. Her campaign has received support from Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich.

Voting will being Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in a combination of in-person voting and distance voting. Ballots close at 8:00 p.m.