2 synagogues vandalized in central Israel

One of the Torah scrolls found thrown to the floor

Vandals broke into two synagogues in central Israel overnight, desecrating Torah scrolls and stealing valuable items and money.

The break-ins occurred in the city of Petah Tikva in two adjacent synagogues, Ahavat Daniel and Hen HaTzafon near Segula Junction, sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In both cases, the synagogues’ Torah scrolls were found removed from their arks and left on the floor, apparently dumped there by the vandals.

In addition, the vandals stole money from charity collection boxes in the two synagogues, as well as silver decorations.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg expressed outrage at the break-ins.

“Unfortunately, we were exposed to difficult scenes overnight following the two synagogue break-ins in our city, at Ahavat Daniel and Hen HaTzafon.”

“The vandals didn’t come just to satisfy their desire to steal money, but also to desecrate Torah scrolls. An incident like this cannot be tolerated, which is why city security officials and the police will do everything possible to bring the vandals to justice.”

A police spokesperson said that an investigation had been opened into the break-ins.