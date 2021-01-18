Report: Hamas won't nominate candidate for PA leadership

Sources in Hamas told Kan 11 News on Sunday that the organization does not intend to nominate a candidate on its behalf in the election for the leadership of the Palestinian Authority to be held at the end of July.

At the same time, according to the report, Hamas is still considering supporting an independent candidate in this election and are expected to decide on the matter in the coming months. The terrorist organization also intends to run in the Palestinian parliamentary elections that are scheduled for May, but it is remains unclear whether the group will run as part of its own slate or on a joint ticket with Fatah.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday issued a decree ordering general elections in PA-assigned territories.

The decree states that legislative elections will take place on May 22. A “presidential” election will take place on July 31. It sets a deadline of August 31 for establishing the Palestinian National Council.

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

No PA elections have taken place since 2006 and similar initiatives in the past have failed to result in elections.

Abbas pledged to hold parliamentary elections within six months in December of 2018 and did not fulfill that promise.

He renewed a pledge to hold fresh parliamentary elections in the PA in December of 2019, but those elections were never held, either. At the time, the PA chairman demanded that Israel allow the elections to be held in eastern Jerusalem, a request which Israel chose to ignore.