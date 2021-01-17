Netanyahu: Hope to regulate Young Settlements in coming days

The Cabinet reconvened Sunday morning for the first time in several weeks following the cancellation of previous meetings over disputes between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

There is only one item on the government's agenda this morning: the approval of the appointment of Kobi Shabtai as police commissioner.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the 'Young Settlement' protest that has been held for a long time in front of the Prime Minister's Office and promised that he would act on the matter.

"We are currently in discussions with the Defense Minister about the Young Settlements. This is a humanitarian issue. People don't have water or electricity," Netanyahu said.

"I very much hope we can reach an agreement in the next day or two, because it needs to be resolved. It has no justification and it causes unnecessary suffering," the prime minister added.

In parallel with the Cabinet meeting, a demonstration of the children of the Young Settlements is being held in front of the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, a meeting is being held in the Judea and Samaria Civil Administration today during which the director is expected to approve the regulation of illegal Palestinian Authority housing clusters. Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed that he had thwarted the prime minister's attempt to stop the meeting.

Yamina faction chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked stated: "While the Young Settlements remain without electricity and water, the Israeli government is whitewashing the PA's takeover of Area C. This is an inverted world."