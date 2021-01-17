Mayim Bialik to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ while the show seeks Trebek replacement

Mayim Bialik. The correct answer is: Who is the upcoming Jewish guest host of “Jeopardy!”?

Bialik, star of “The Big Bang Theory” and other sitcoms, has been named one of four temporary celebrity guest hosts while the show finds a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings, the “Jeopardy!” champion and among its all-time money winners, is hosting for six weeks. Celebrity hosts will include Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, will follow Jennings for a two-week interim period to give the newly announced interim hosts an opportunity to prepare.

Hosting “Jeopardy!” is considered to require a level of intelligence that goes far beyond the typical quip-ability required by most game shows. Bialik is a neuroscientist.

None of the celebrities are expected to be named the permanent host.