COVID patient dies when ventilator fails

A 50-year-old COVID patient died last night in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after his ventilator was disconnected for a few minutes, and the beset medical staff did not notice.

Channel 12 News reported that Ichilov confirmed the details, and said that they were investigating the chain of events that led to the death.

The report says that the workload in the COVID departments has been increasing in recent days, making it difficult for the exhausted teams from three waves of illness to meet the many tasks assigned to them.