WhatsApp delays enforcement of new data-sharing policy until May

WhatsApp announced on Friday that would not enforce its new data-sharing policy until May 15, following backlash over the new terms.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15,” the firm said in a blog post, according to TechCrunch.

The messaging app, which serves more than two billion users, said it was delaying the enforcement of the new terms over “confusion” it has created worldwide.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” said the company.

The saga started when, through an in-app alert, WhatsApp asked users earlier this month to agree to new terms of conditions that grants the app the consent to share with Facebook some personal data about them, such as their phone number and location. The alert notified users that they have to agree to these terms by February 8 if they wish to continue using WhatsApp.

The new terms caused an uproar, with many users flocking to alternatives such as Telegram or Signal.

On Tuesday, Telegram said it had surpassed 500 million active users, including more than 25 million new users from around the world who joined the app over a 24-hour period.

WhatsApp clarified on Friday that users’ personal communications will not being compromised with the change.

“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook,” the company explained, according to TechCrunch.

