Doctors struggling to save life of pregnant coronavirus patient

Doctors in central Israel are fighting for the life of a pregnant Jerusalem woman suffering from a severe coronavirus infection.

Officials at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva announced Friday afternoon that a woman in her 30s from Jerusalem is being treated in the hospital’s gynecology intensive care ward.

“Right now, the staff at the gynecology intensive care unit is fighting for the life of a woman in her 30s who has been infected with the coronavirus and is in the 31st week of her pregnancy.”

The woman, who is in her fifth pregnancy, has been treated during the course of her pregnancy at the hospital’s Mother and Embryo High Risk Unit.

Overnight, the woman was evacuated from Jerusalem to Beilinson Hospital by an MDA ambulance.

The woman’s condition deteriorated slightly Friday morning, and she was placed on a respirator and was anesthetized.

Her condition is now listed as very serious and unstable.

Doctors will decide whether to induce early labor.