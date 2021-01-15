9,172 new COVID infections in 24 hours

A total of 9,172 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

The number of known active cases of the virus now stands at 78,430, including 74,594 cases being treated at home, 1,988 cases being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,848 hospitalized patients.

Of the hospitalized patients, 1,097 are in serious or critical condition, with 263 on respirators.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 3,869, including 26 deaths reported on Thursday.

Despite the ongoing lockdown, the percentage of tests coming back positive remains high, with only a slight decline Thursday, dipping from 7.9% Wednesday to 7.6%.

With Israel’s mass-vaccination program moving on to its second stage, 22.42% of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine thus far. In addition, 1.9% of the population has received both the first and second dose of the vaccine.

The number of vaccinations administered Thursday increased over the previous several days, but remained well below the peak set last week of 152,929 vaccinations in a single day.

A total of 56,716 vaccinations for the first dose were administered Thursday, along with 64,366 of the second dose.