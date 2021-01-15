Poll: Likud - 32 seats, Sa'ar - 17, Bennett - 12

A poll conducted by the Panels Politics Institute for the Maariv newspaper shows that the Likud is the largest party in Israel with 32 seats.

Gideon Sa’ar's New Hope party wins 17 seats, Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid wins 14 and the Yamina party led by Naftali Bennett has 12 seats.

The predominantly Arab Joint List has 11 seats, United Torah Judaism wins eight, as does Aryeh Deri's Shas party.

The following parties do not pass the electoral threshold: Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich (2.6%), The Israelis led by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (2.5%), Otzma Yehudit (1.9%), The Economic Party led by Prof. Yaron Zelekha (1.9%), Labor (0.9%), Tnufa led by Ofer Shelah (0.7%), Gesher (0.5%), and Telem (0.4 %).

According to the poll, if Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir run on a joint ticket, they pass the electoral threshold and receive four seats.