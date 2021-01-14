Man electrocuted in Kiryat Malachi by cable knocked down by wind

A 26-year-old man was electrocuted to death Thursday evening in Kiryat Malachi when a power cable was disconnected from a power pole by the wind and fell on the street.

The man apparently accidentally touched the cable on the ground while he was walking with his friend and was electrocuted.

Magen David Adom paramedics were called to the scene and provided the young man with medical treatment and evacuated him to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where doctors were forced to determine his death.

MDA paramedic Roi Hezi said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the young man lying near a power pole, unconscious and with signs of electric shock. He had no pulse and was not breathing and we immediately started performing resuscitation on him which included massages and resuscitation. We quickly picked him up in the intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to perform resuscitation operations when his condition was critical."

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.