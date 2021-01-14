New COVID mutation identified from Brazil

The Health Ministry on Thursday night announced that a new mutation of the coronavirus originating in Brazil had been identified.

Similar to the British and South African mutations, the Brazilian mutation is more contagious than previous variations of the disease, according to the Health Ministry announcement.

"A variant from Brazil was recently reported that was also discovered in Japan in circulars from Brazil. This variant also has mutations that can be significant in terms of the infection rate. As with the British and South African variants, this variant also is also being tested for resistance to the vaccine," the ministry stated.

"In light of the discovery of this variant from Brazil, and especially in light of a very high morbidity in this country, Health Ministry is promoting a recommendation for isolation in a hotel for returnees from Brazil subject to cabinet approval. We must act as much as we can to prevent the entry and spread of these variants into Israel," the Health Ministry added.