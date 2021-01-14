PM, Health Minister attend two millionth vaccination

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the Maccabi Health Services vaccination center in the city of Ramla this evening (Thursday), and were photographed with the two millionth person to be vaccinated: Margaret El Soso, an assistant at a kindergarten in Ramla.

Netanyahu said that "if we all make sure to follow the rules and sign up for vaccination, we will be the first country to leave this situation behind. We will shorten the lockdown as much as possible, but we will need cooperation."

Addressing the possibility of handing over vaccinations to other countries, the prime minister said that Israel will help its citizens first, and only then examine the possibility of helping other countries.

Netanyahu also referred to the green passport that will be given to vaccinators, "I have had several talks with the health minister to bring this plan into effect as soon as possible, which will allow us to start returning to a normal routine. We will have to continue wearing masks," he stressed.

Minister Edelstein referred to the controversy surrounding the vaccination of prisoners and said that "next week the vaccinations will be transferred to the Prison Service. We maintain all the guidelines of the Priority Committee, regardless of our personal feelings about the matter. Everyone must be vaccinated. An unvaccinated prisoner will cost the state for his quarantine, his medial team, and eventually his respirator as well."