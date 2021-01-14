Ministry of Health worker arrested for putting ex-wife on quarantine 4 times

An outside worker employed at one of the Ministry of Health's call centers falsely listed his ex-wife as being obligated to go into quarantine four times.

The suspect, a 35-year-old resident of northern Israel, was questioned on suspicion of abuse of authority, forgery by a public official, invasion of privacy, breach of trust, and false imprisonment. He was later released under restrictive conditions

According to the suspect, he had sent four text messages to his ex-wife on four different dates, stating that she should go into quarantine immediately due to exposure to COVID-19.

A police spokesman commented, "The investigation began following a request from the Ministry of Health expressing suspicion of a breach of informational security after the same citizen appealed her quarantine four times over."