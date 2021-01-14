After Trump’s departure, China will lead the world

No other G20 country will do so well. More than ever, China is the engine of the global economy. In the next few years, China will thus pass from the status of a developing country to a developed country. China's GDP will reach that of the United States by 2028.

Last November, while in the West there was only talk of Covid (Trump’s “Covid Covid Covid”), China gathered fifteen economies in Asia-Pacific for the largest free trade pact in the world that excludes United States. It represents 30 percent of the world economy.

In foreign policy, 2020 was an extraordinary year for the Chinese Communist Party. Epicenter of the pandemic, Beijing has successfully censored and covered up the origins of the virus and its very serious responsibilities in managing the epidemic.

Donald Trump, the first American president to have tried to stand up to Beijing after years of failed commercial and political internationalism, will return to golf in ten days and we will soon see if Joe Biden will have the courage and the desire to continue on the path of economic and political confrontation with Beijing.

The Hong Kong enclave, which after the departure of the British, had enjoyed a special status of political and civil liberty, was definitively crushed by China without suffering repercussions. The only remaining hotbed of Chinese nationalism, Xinjiang, is now subject to an experiment in demographic genocide and "re-education" in concentration camps, without even the Islamic countries of Fiat (they are more interested in the new "Silk Road").

The European Union, which is heading towards 2021 while still struggling with the pandemic, only wants to pity Chinese investments. The Vatican renewed its agreement with the Chinese regime, thus guaranteeing it a blank check on religious freedom, which Beijing has littered.

All dissent within China has been wiped out, leading to the "disappearance" of billionaires once close to the regime such as Jack Ma and Ren Zhiqiang.

Chinese Emperor Xi Jinping* smiles happily at the start of 2021.

(*commonly known as President of the People's Republic of China)