Minister Yankelevich visits 'Young Settlement' leader who collapsed during hunger strike

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevich and Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan came to visit Itai Zar, one of the leaders of the "young settlement" struggle, who collapsed Wednesday night in a protest tent and refused to receive a blood transfusion.

Zar has been on hunger strike for the past nine days in a protest tent, demanding that the prime minister approve a proposal to regulate the "young settlements" at a cabinet meeting next Sunday, which will allow 46 communities to be connected to water and electricity infrastructure.

Minister Yankelevich urged Zar to receive treatment so as not to harm himself. Zar told the minister about the state of young settlements and said in tears, "The electricity is terrible, the water is terrible, we're fed up. Enough. What has politics got to do with it? To Left or Right? I just want to live like a human being, I went to synagogue on Shabbat eve without showering There was no water. So why? We'll suffer another 8 years? Why? There are 25,000 people here. I know you are not to blame but because of petty politics it does not happen. Giving us electricity and water can be fixed in a second. We are not crybabies, we just want what we deserve. "

Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan added, "It is shocking to see how far the government has taken these pioneers who simply want water, electricity and regulation - basic humanitarian needs. It is a disgrace that we have to go on hunger strike to get what every resident of Israel receives, what even foreign workers and illegal aliens receive without question. The only ones who have to beg to be connected to water and electricity are the pioneers of settlement, 25,000 people, including 18,000 children."

Minister Omer Yankelevich promised Zar to continue to do everything in her power for the young settlements.