Female soldier seriously injured by gunfire at base in the south

A female IDF soldier was seriously injured on Wednesday as a result of gunfire at the Sayarim Base in southern Israel.

The Military Police Investigatory Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, an IDF soldier who is being held at a detention center in the north of the country escaped from custody while receiving medical treatment outside the base.

After several hours of searches by the military police and the Israel Police, the soldier was apprehended and returned to custody.

The Military Police Investigatory Unit has launched an investigation against the soldier.