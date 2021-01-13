Trump Admin. knows anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ellie Cohanim, the Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the US State Department about the Trump Administration's efforts to combat anti-Semitism around the world.

"One of our administration's proudest achievements is our anti-Semitism policy," Cohanim said. "The policy that the Trump Administration put forward is that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism."

"In our approach to creating policy on anti-Semitism issues, we understood that there's two sources of anti-Semitism in the world today. Those two sources are either the hatred of the Jews, or the hatred of the Jewish State of Israel.

"A lot of people who are in the anti-Semitism field wind up getting caught up on where on the political spectrum does the person who is an anti-Semite fall. Are they a radical white supremacist, are they a radical leftist, are they a radical Islamist? For us, we came with a clear understanding that we're not interested in the politics of anti-Semitism. We don't want to politicize such a sacred issue," she stated.

"We understand that in the post-Holocaust world, while in some circles it's not polite to express classical Jew-hatred, it is very much accepted to express anti-Israel sentiment. And so we've been very clear on that that we know anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism."