Bennett leaps to aid of man who fell in the street

Former Defense Minister MK Naftali Bennett assisted an elderly man who fell and was injured while crossing a street in Ashkelon yesterday.

Bennett was driving in the south when he noticed noticing an injured man lying in the middle of the road. It turned out that the man had tripped and fallen while attempted to cross the street.

The man was unable to get up and was in danger due to the active traffic. Bennett and three other pedestrians helped pick the man up and carried him to the side of the road where they stayed with him until medical help could arrive.

Eyewitnesses said that Bennett gave the man water and provided first aid to him together with a Border Police officer, and the two waited with him until the arrival of a Magen David Adom ambulance that evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon. It later emerged that the man had broken his leg in the fall.