Arabs riot in Nazareth ahead of Netanyahu visit

Dozens of Arab residents rioted in Nazareth Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's visit to the Galilee city. Police arrested at least 12 rioters.

Several Arab MKs also participated in the protest. MK Aida Toma Suleiman said that "we are here to demonstrate against Netanyahu's attempt to trade vaccines to citizens for votes. He will not solicit votes from Nazareth, which is known for its patriotic line."

MK Ofer Cassif said that "Netanyahu is the head of the instigators against the Arab public. Out of his mouth came words that ignited hatred and shed blood. Today's visit to Nazareth was not intended to buy him votes, it was intended to create a rift in Arab society itself and thus weaken its political power. The spontaneous demonstration organized in front of him is a clear message: we will not let him get away with it."

Netanyahu will visit the "Diana" vaccination center in Nazareth, after which he will hold a closed meeting with Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth. Salam expressed support for Likud activist Nail Zoabi, who is considered a staunch supporter of Netanyahu and wants to enter national politics.

Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted earlier on Twitter: "At 4:15 PM, I will deliver an important speech from Nazareth live."