Poll: Netanyahu strengthens, Sa'ar weakens

A new poll conducted by the Magdam Institute and published on Channel 12 News Tuesday night shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 29 Knesset seats, up from 27 seats in the previous poll.

The New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar would receive 16 seats, down from 18 in the previous poll.

The Yamina and Yesh Atid parties would receive 13 seats each. The Joint Arab List would receive 10 seats, while the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each.

The Yisrael Beyteinu party would receive seven seats, while Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai's 'Israelis' party would receive six seats.

The Blue and White and Meretz parties would receive five seats each. The Religious Zionist party led by Bezalel Smotirch and the Labor party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The Netanyahu-haredi bloc would receive a combined 45 seats, far below the 61 needed to form a coalition. The bloc would still fall short if the Yamina party joined them.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc would receive a combined 52 seats and would be able to form a coalition if the Yamina party joined them.