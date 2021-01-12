Trump: World has lost great man in Sheldon Adelson

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences Tuesday following the passing of billionaire mogul Sheldon Adelson.

"Melania and I mourn the passing of Sheldon Adelson, and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Miriam, his children and grandchildren. Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name. Sheldon was also a staunch supporter of our great ally the State of Israel," Trump said.

Trump stated that Adelson had campaigned for many of the pro-Israel moves his Administration had undertaken, including the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem. "He tirelessly advocated for the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the pursuit of peace between Israel and its neighbors."

"Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed," the president concluded,