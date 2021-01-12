Starting tomorrow: Vaccines for Israelis age 50 and up

Israel's vaccination campaign will expand tomorrow to include all citizens age 50 and above, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

The Health Ministry called on the public to contact the HMOs to coordinate an appointment for the vaccine.

Yesterday, 9,589 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel, a new daily record since the pandemic began. Yesterday, results of 129,449 coronavirus tests were received and the rate of positive tests continues to rise alarmingly and stand at 7.6%.

Currently, there are 74,639 active patients in Israel, and 1,435 of them are staying in Corona hotels. 1,759 patients are hospitalized, with 1,027 in serious condition, 310 of whom are in critical condition and 247 of whom are on ventilators.

33 people died from the disease over the last day, raising the death toll in Israel to 3,704. On the other hand, the number of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine now stands at 1,854,055 people, and Israel has begin to administer the second dose of the vaccine to people who received the first dose in December.