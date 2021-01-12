J Street wants Biden to reverse major Trump policies on Israel

J Street is calling on Joe Biden to reverse many of the Trump administration’s moves concerning Israel and the Middle East including taking President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan off the table and a stop to making peace without getting the Palestinians involved.

Haaretz has learned that the organization “prepared a set of policy recommendations for the...Biden administration that are based on adopting a fresh approach toward the conflict, going beyond what previous administrations have attempted. The group argues in the policy agenda document, obtained by Haaretz, that this approach begins with reversing much of the Trump administration’s moves over the past four years.”

“As we look forward to the Biden administration taking office... J Street has engaged with a wide range of stakeholders and policy professionals to exchange views on policy recommendations and proposals,” J Street Director of Communications Logan Bayroff said when asked for comment (…) It also hopes the Biden White House will restore the prohibition on funding for joint U.S.-Israeli scientific research at Israeli institutions located in the West Bank.

And of course, it wants the U.S. to open an independent U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, separate from the U.S. Embassy, and urges Biden to declare an American intent to open a U.S. embassy for a Palestinian Arab state in East Jerusalem following a negotiated end to the conflict.

It also wants Biden to dump the Trump approach of negotiating a peace between Israel and any Arab state interested in peace without going through the Palestinians first.

The BDS-supporting J Street doesn’t care that the approach they are pushing doesn’t work.

When President introduced the “deal of the century,” A plan designed to make peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it was more than a peace plan because, in a way, it “set up” the Palestinians. Trump knew the deal could have two results, peace or increasing the Gulf State’s frustration with the Palestinians.

Trump correctly figured out that the moderate Arab States were tiring of the Palestinian Arab refusal to even try to make peace. They were tired of carrying the Palestinians, and many of the moderate states were already dealing with Israel behind the scenes. The ones already working with Israel were the Sunni-led states such as the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan (and the Saudis) because of their fear of Shia Iran.

By pulling out of the Iran nuke deal (the JCPOA) and pressuring Iran with increased sanctions, Trump proved to the Sunni countries that, unlike Obama, he had their back against Iran.

J Street’s “advice” to Biden is additional proof they don’t seem to care about peace or Israel.

Considering Biden’s anti-Israel history and the people he’s selected for his cabinet, if he is inaugurated on January 20th, he will probably take J Street’s advice.

J Street is the Washington, D.C., based “Jewish” faux Zionist group which acts as though it was created specifically to attack the Jewish State. It was founded with seed money from George Soros; J Street had minimal legitimacy in the Jewish Community but was promoted by Barack Obama as an important organization because it supported his anti-Israel positions. It was founded in 2008 and markets itself as a kind of left-wing AIPAC. From its very beginning, the group has gone out of its way to emphasize its motto of “pro-Israel, pro-peace", but to quote Professor Alan Dershowitz J Street is “neither pro-Israel nor pro-peace.”

The motto is pushed to shape public opinion about the Israeli-Arab conflict, a conflict that Harvard Professor Ruth Wisse describes as a partial fiction:

"There is no such thing as an Arab-Israel conflict, there is an Arab war against Israel, there is an Arab war against the Jewish people’s right to a state."

As a central theme of its propaganda, J Street maintains that Jews do not have a right to live wherever they choose and must be transferred out of their homes and neighborhoods in Judea-Samaria, where Jews lived for thousands of years.

The anti-Israel positions taken by J-Street have included:

In 2014 when Israel took action against Hamas in Gaza because of their continual terrorist attacks on her citizens, J Street said Israel’s move to protect her citizens from Hamas was racist and that the Jewish State was “fanning growing flames of anti-Semitism".

J Street claims it doesn’t support the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic BDS (Boycott, Sanctions, Divestment) movement but at its 2012 conference, J Street hosted the book launch of Peter Beinart who had just published a NY Times op-ed advocating for BDS. Speaking at that same J Street conference was Mustafa Barghouti, a leader of the BDS campaign,

Also, in 2014 while the U.S. and Israel both announced their reluctance to deal with any Palestinian government, including the terrorist group Hamas, J Street urged the Obama administration to deal with the terror group which still refused to renounce terrorism and still calls for violent destruction of the Jewish State.

The UN’s Goldstone report accusing Israel of war crimes was proven to be false. But J Street tried to convince the US Congress to accept the one-sided UN Report with trumped-up charges of Israeli War Crimes during the Gaza war.

In 2011, J Street urged the Obama Administration to support a UN Security Council resolution falsely condemning Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as “illegal". That was so out there that even Obama didn’t want to make that move.

In March 2020, J Street partnered with CODEPINK and other anti-Israel extremist organizations to call for the immediate end to U.S. sanctions against Iran.

For a better understanding of J Street, watch the documentary “The J-Street Challenge,” embedded below.