IDF soldiers petition Supreme Court against beard prohibition

Seventeen soldiers from various IDF units petitioned the High Court against Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, demanding the repeal of the "Beard Ordinance," which prohibits growing a beard in military service except for religious purposes.

To prove the existence of what they said was discrimination, they attached to the petition the names of 52 senior IDF officers who had beards.

The soldiers are quoted in testimonies attached to the petition: "The commanders told us that only religious people will be exempted from shaving and we are not an army of Muslims." Other soldiers said: "We were required to shave before the examination of the chief of staff and bearded soldiers were hidden in the ship before inspection."

In addition, it was asserted that "the ordinance discriminates between religious and secular soldiers."