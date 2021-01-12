Gantz: I'm not going to be Prime Minister in next Knesset

Defense Minister and Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz called Tuesday for unity among left-wing and center-left parties, and expressed optimism his party can renew its alliance with the Yesh Atid faction of Yair Lapid.

Speaking with Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, Gantz conceded that he is not in a position to run for the premiership in the coming Knesset.

“I don’t have any illusions about becoming prime minister in the elections for the 24th Knesset,” said Gantz.

Recent polls show Blue and White struggling to clear the electoral threshold, winning between four to five seats.

In the interview, Gantz hinted that he would vacate the top position in a joint list with other center-left parties.

“The issue of the top spot isn’t the whole story.

The Defense Minister said that he and Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid “have shared goals,” and that their only dispute was whether to join the government with Netanyahu in early 2020.

“I believe that we can once again reach an agreement for a partnership,” Gantz said of Lapid.

“I’m ready to sit with anyone who is interested, and we’ll see what mechanisms will enable an agreement for a joint run for the Knesset to prevent votes from being wasted, thus allowing us to replace Netanyahu. There are other areas of agreement and disagreement which need to be clarified, but that you do behind closed doors.”