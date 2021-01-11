'Blue and White leader accuses PM of trying to escape justice by dividing the country

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz delivered a speech to the town of Maccabiah on Monday night attacking Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Bibi is using his chokehold on our entire country to evade trial. I was wrong. While tens of thousands of businesses collapse and hundreds of thousands of citizens were left without a livelihood Bibi was busy arranging tax benefits in the millions for himself. While a real and deadly plague rages outside and threatens our lives, we are being torn apart so he can escape his day in court."

"Netanyahu has cheated on me and you once too many times. He will pay for what he has done to this country, in full. As Minister of Defense and Justice, I am going to fight alongside Israel. Bibi will go to court."

Ganz also called for the unification of all center-left parties. "I call on Lapid, Huldai, Horowitz, Shelach and Liberman to join me. If we set aside our ego, we can set aside Bibi as well. If our ego does not go, Bibi will not go."

Earlier, the chairman of the Tnufa party, Ofer Shelach, called for cooperation on the left, asking the Labor party for a sit-down meeting. "Let's sit down. You all know me. I have already made agreements and taken political action alongside you. I have no preconditions. We will reach an agreement that will create a government acceptable to everyone. It may take time, and there may be more elements to work out in the future, but first let's stop this surge to the right called 'anyone but Bibi.'"