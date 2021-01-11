Delta removes passengers from plane for private pro-Trump conversation

Delta issued a statement saying the passengers were removed from the flight for "provocative behavior".

"Two customers were removed from Delta Flight 1 departing London-Heathrow today after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

"We have spoken with the customers who were removed; they were rebooked on another flight."

"Upon landing the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected. Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior."