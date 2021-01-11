Moderna shipment to be reserved for soldiers

The first shipment of about 120,000 vaccines from Moderna, slated to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday, is speculated to be reserved for the IDF.

To date, some 28,000 officers and combat soldiers have been vaccinated, and the army intends to increase that number to the greatest possible extent to prevent the spread of the disease within the ranks.

According to IDF data from this morning, 1,216 soldiers are currently diagnosed with COVID-19, and 11,959 soldiers are in quarantine. 8,429 epidemiological tests have been conducted at Alon base as of yesterday.