PA, Jordan accuse Israel of 'Judaizing' Western Wall

The Palestinian Authority and the Jordanian Waqf submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council accusing Israel of 'Judaizing' the Western Wall Plaza, Jerusalem Post correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh reported.

The complaint called on the UN to force Israel to cease renovation work being conducted at the site, work the PA and the Waqf called "excavations."

The complaint stated that the renovation is “part of the project to complete the Judaization of the al-Buraq Plaza, southwest of the al-Aqsa Mosque" and was in violation of international law and UNESCO resolutions.

Al-Aqsa Mosque director Sheikh Omar Kiswani stated that the renovation was part of a plot to expand the Western Wall Plaza in order to "receive the largest number of Jewish settlers who would storm al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Former PA mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Ikrima Sabri called the work an "assault on Muslims."

The Western Wall is the holiest which all Jewish religious authorities agree religious Jews are permitted to visit and pray at. The Temple Mount, for which the Western Wall serves as a retaining wall, is the holiest site in Judaism. However, many rabbinic authorities forbid Jews from visiting the site due to its holiness.

The PA has frequently denied any Jewish connection to Jerusalem or the Jewish holy sites in the city, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount. Jews who visit the Temple Mount are forbidden by police from praying and are frequently accused of "storming the al-Aqsa Mosque" and performing "Talmudic rituals" in the Arabic press.

The PA refers to the Western Wall as the 'al-Buraq Wall' in the belief that it is the site where Mohamed pitched his winged horse before ascending to heaven.

Last January, the official PA television published a program claiming that the Western Wall is exclusively Muslim and that "not even one rock" from the site is Jewish.

"The Muslims have the absolute right to it and there is not even one rock there that dates back to the period of King Solomon, as the Jews claim," the program's narrator claimed.