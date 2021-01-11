IAEA warns of 'whole new reality' for Iran's nuclear program

Iran's nuclear program has made significant progress lately, and can now likely process 10 kilograms of uranium at 20% enrichment each month, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Monday.

Speaking at a virtual forum Monday afternoon, Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi warned that Iran's nuclear program "We are in a whole new reality."

Grossi expressed optimism that with the departure of President Donald Trump and inauguration of Joe Biden, the US would re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, with the goal of bringing Tehran back into the agreement.

"There will have to be a clear understanding of how initial terms and provisions of the Iran nuclear deal are going to be complied with again," said Grossi. "It is a question of weeks to revive nuclear diplomacy with Iran."