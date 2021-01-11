Building the Temple: The role of Messiah

We discussed one misconception about building the Holy Temple in our first video, the idea that the Temple must come from heaven..

A second widely accepted misconception is that we need to wait for the Messiah before building the Holy Temple. Absolutely false!

Rambam, the Talmud, and other halakhic and midrashic sources make it very clear that the commandment to "Build Me a Temple" (Exodus 25:8) is incumbent upon every generation and it is forbidden to delay doing so.

Positivity & the Holy Temple: Temple Myths #2: The Role of Messiah