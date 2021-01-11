Former State Comptroller to head Submarine Affair probe

Former State Comptroller Yosef Shapira has agreed to Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to head the commission of inquiry established to investigate the Submarine Affair, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the position was also offered to former Supreme Court Justice Zvi Zilbertal, as well as former Chief Military Advocate Ilan Schiff, but both refused.

Last week, Channel 13 News reported that Gantz is trying to resume the activities of the committee.

Two months ago, Gantz announced that he had decided to set up a commission of inquiry to look into the submarine deal that formed the basis of the submarine affair, in which senior officials were accused of taking bribes.

However, the entire committee resigned about a month later due to attempts to limit the extent of their authority.