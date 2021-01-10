COVID patient caught violating quarantine and lockdown

Israeli police operating a checkpoint for the ongoing nationwide lockdown caught a coronavirus patient violating both the lockdown and her required isolation period.

The woman was caught at a checkpoint on Route 44, near Kfar Chabad in central Israel.

Police checked the status of the woman, another female passenger, and the driver during the routine checkpoint stop.

While checking their personal information with the Health Ministry, officers found that the driver, a 58-year-old man from Lod, was violating his isolation period, which ends Monday, by being outside.

One of the passengers, a 55-year-old woman from Lod, was identified as a coronavirus-carrier who was diagnosed with the virus on January 1st.

Police fined the driver 5,000 shekels, and ordered the coronavirus-carrier to come to a local police station for questioning.

In a separate incident, police operating a checkpoint on Route 20 detained a female driver and her two small children for a routine check, discovering that the 37-year-old mother from Holon had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on January 8th, and was in violation of her quarantine order.