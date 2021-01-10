Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: America is collapsing, Israel must fill the vacuum

The great crisis that is now happening in the United States did not begin with the break-in to Capitol Hill. It began with the Democrats’ lack of confidence in the presidency of Trump expressed in stormy demonstrations across the US, and his being labeled in every possible derogatory way.

The crisis continues in the great distrust of many of the Republicans in what they see as false election results that led to the break-in to the core of the government while the electoral votes for Biden were being confirmed.

With great sadness we can remember this event as part of the process of America descending from the stage of history. It's a sad moment, but it's happening.

This is not the first time a superpower collapses due to a crisis of values and returns to being a normal country among other countries. This is what happened to Egypt and Rome in days gone by. This is what happened to the Turkish Empire about a century ago, to the Russian Empire that collapsed thirty years ago, both of which collapsed due to value failures that led to their disintegration and a decline in their immense power in world leadership.

It is impossible not to mention the collapse of England and France that were once considered part of the four powers that rule the world. Who remembers them today as such? They are collapsing into themselves like all of Europe that is collapsing in its values - the values ​​of justice have been replaced with those ​​of political correctness, the values ​​of the family have been replaced by those ​​of hedonism. The birthrate that collapsed below the red line forced European leaders to open the floodgates to a large Muslim migration that would fill in the gaps, and Europe began to lose its character completely.

We have been called to fill this vacuum. There are crises within the State of Israel as well, but unlike Europe, Israel leads the world in soundness of family values. The average number of children per Israeli woman is double the average of the Western world, and this is what launches the Israeli economy and creativity forward. Israel also leads the world in the smallest number of children from single mothers.

Also on the issue of governmental soundness, we are not similar at all. There can be no governmental revolution in Israel. With all the allegations we have about such and such corruption in the systems of government, none of us have thoughts of a military revolution. We all remember the heavy price of the destruction of the Second Temple and it cannot be repeated again.

We are very far from them in terms of values. I do not know if everyone knows that just as Russia is a world leader in alcohol consumption, so is the US a world leader in drug use. In contrast, Israel leads the world in little consumption of alcohol and drug use.

Israel is sound and is called upon to take its place in the world's leadership in values. I know to many people this sounds too pretentious, but this is the outline that G-d promised our ancestor Abraham. "And all the families of the earth will be blessed through you and your seed." The only ones who do not recognize this are ourselves, and the time has come for us to remember our destiny. We must prepare for it so that we can fulfill it with all the necessary responsibility and not make their mistakes.