Record number of COVID patients in serious condition

The Health Ministry published data Sunday morning showing that during the day that ended last night at midnight, 5,030 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel.

Over the day, the results of 81,858,000 tests were obtained. The rate of positive tests remained stable compared to last week and stood at 6.3 percent of all tests.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 487,034 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the State of Israel.

The death toll since the outbreak stands at 3,645. More than 60 people died over the weekend as a result of the virus.

Another highly concerning figure is the number of seriously ill patients, whose is approaching one thousand and this morning stands at 993.

The condition of 293 patients is critical and 231 require ventilators.

The number of active cases as of this morning stands at 69,160, most of whom are in home isolation and 1,256 are in coronavirus hotels. A total of 1,710 patients are hospitalized.