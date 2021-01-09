Is it possible to reconcile the two Americas?

The images arriving from Washington are sad and it took me a while to formulate a judgment. There is no cause that justifies violence. Democracy and civilization cannot be achieved without the rule of law.

And there can be no coexistence between the souls of society when one side attacks the Parliament and the other defines half of the country as "deplorable".

It seems a bit late now, but both sides need to calm down and allow for a natural succession at the top of the United States. The United States cannot have the rebel leader as president. Presidents come and go.

The deep wounds of a country that is split in half will remain. America has been having a very hard year, one of ideological intifada and pandemic, of political hatred, of looting in cities, of attacks on the police and demolition of statues, of trials against the past, and now this extreme reaction has resulted in Capitol Hill being the site of the continuation of an American civil war that we have known for four years.



The two sides do not talk to each other, they hate each other, they look at each other with scorn.

After the 2016 election, Democrats refused to accept that Trump had legitimately won. They spent four years trying - and failing - to prove it. Trump did the same.

9 out of 10 Trump voters think that Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner. There is symmetry in the manifestations. When many Americans were horrified by the killing of George Floyd, they took to the streets to march under the banner of Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization that hates America. Many others were on the streets to loot and burn. That's how it was two days ago with Trump supporters.

In my opinion Trump\s was a good presidency for many reasons, even if many would have liked another presidential style:

After years of crumbling and losing internationalism, it was the first presidency to put a stop to China, which risked giving the coup de grace to the West in the year of Covid in which Beijing has many fingerprints; it appointed important judges to the Supreme Court, who will be able to temper the progressive revolution in fieri; it made a series of economic decisions that we could only dream of; had a sound policy on freedom of religion and conscience; made strides in the war on Islamic terrorism without being drawn into unwinnable wars; it was the most pro-Israeli administration in history, from Jerusalem as the capital to a series of unimaginable agreements with the Arab world ; it served as a barrier to the politically correct that every day is configured more and more like a dystopian regime and that has nothing liberal and democratic about it, among other accomplishments..

But all this will count for little or nothing in the face of this dramatic ending. America is splitting and Europeanising. Fixing things won't be easy. And these will be hard times for those who disagree.