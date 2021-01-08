Illinois Congresswoman apologizes for Hitler reference at rally

Rep. Mary Miller, a newly elected Illinois Republican, on Friday apologized for saying in a speech that “Hitler was right on one thing,” JTA reports.

At a Wednesday rally in Washington, D.C., Miller gave a speech in which she talked about the importance of Republicans reaching young people and said, “Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future.”

The statement drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, who is Jewish, and Illinois US Sen. Tammy Duckworth called on Miller to resign.

On Friday, Miller issued an apology that said she was an ally of the Jewish community as well as pro-Israel, even though her speech at the rally did not appear to be about Israel.

“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” she said.

“This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds,” added Miller.

“While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness,” she clarified.

Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks thanked Miller for the statement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)