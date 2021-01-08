Policeman punches protester in the face during protest against Ahuvya Sandak's death

Hundreds of youth and teenagers demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, outside the home of Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana, in protest over the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in the Binyamin region.

Protesters also stood at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv and tried to block the road. Police officers evacuated them using riot dispersal means.

During the demonstration at the Azrieli junction, a policeman was documented punching one of the demonstrators in the face. In addition, a 16-year-old was trampled by a policeman riding a horse and was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to Ichilov Hospital.

The demonstrators called for the establishment of an external commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances of Sandak’s death.

The Israel Police said, "The police officers who worked at the scene faced a protest that escalated into a disturbance, during which major traffic arteries were blocked and a handful of rioters confronted the police officers and did not obey their instructions. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, the case will be referred to the competent authorities for examination."