Furniture truck full of drugs bound for Gaza intercepted

Israel's Port Authority inspectors thwarted an attempt to move several thousand capsules of Captagon through the Tarkumiah border crossing to the Gaza Strip.

These pills contain the amphetamine compound fenethylline hydrochloride, which gives the user a sensation of being both tireless and fearless. They have recently gained considerable popularity in ISIS and related groups.

A truck purportedly moving furniture from Hebron to Gaza drew suspicion from border control officers, who discovered seventeen bags of pills inside the padding of a footstool. The drugs were confiscated and the case was referred to the Israel Police.